Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Buys 15,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $6.09 on Monday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

