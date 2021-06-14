Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 197.0% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALVOF stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

