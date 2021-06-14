ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,570. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALXO opened at $59.66 on Monday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

