Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $485.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

