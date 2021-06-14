Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,883 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCR opened at $12.24 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

