American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

