American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

