American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

