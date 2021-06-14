American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 147.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $9.47 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,168. 19.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

