American International Group Inc. Has $165,000 Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $377,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $498.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.