American International Group Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $37.78 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

