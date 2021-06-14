American International Group Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 895.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,078 shares of company stock worth $3,240,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

