American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 166.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $779,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,898 shares of company stock worth $7,126,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

