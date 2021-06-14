American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $52.02 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

