American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Head to Head Survey

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A American Public Education 7.30% 7.55% 6.26%

This table compares Vasta Platform and American Public Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 3.80 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -80.55 American Public Education $321.79 million 1.64 $18.82 million $1.25 22.64

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 5 0 2.83 American Public Education 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 85.10%. American Public Education has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.05%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than American Public Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Public Education beats Vasta Platform on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

