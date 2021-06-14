AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,479 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

