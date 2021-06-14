Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $7.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 472,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,444. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.