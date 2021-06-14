Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $167.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

