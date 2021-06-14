Analysts Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 8,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

