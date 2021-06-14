Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 1,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,673. The company has a market cap of $644.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $52.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $411,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,909,684. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.