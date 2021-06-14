Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Billion

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $14.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $15.03 billion. Sysco reported sales of $8.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $49.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $50.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.79 billion to $61.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

SYY stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,618. Sysco has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $351,055,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

