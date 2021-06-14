Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $9.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.76 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. 319,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064,695. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $238.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

