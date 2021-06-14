Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.85 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $16.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $300.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

