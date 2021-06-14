Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

CERC opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerecor by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerecor (CERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.