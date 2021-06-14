Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 78.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. 364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.