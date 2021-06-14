Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 over the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

CWCO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

