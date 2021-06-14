Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $966.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $991.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.17 million. Hub Group posted sales of $779.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,003. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $74.95.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

