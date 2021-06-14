Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. 112,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,744,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.