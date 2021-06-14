Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.69. 1,046,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,778. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

