Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 19,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $425.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZIX by 335.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ZIX by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in ZIX by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

