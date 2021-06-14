Analysts Set At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Price Target at $27.31

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.31.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,415.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,046 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 646.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,413. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.64. At Home Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.