Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$113.44

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.44.

DOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$93.91. The company had a trading volume of 194,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,210. BRP has a one year low of C$48.14 and a one year high of C$119.68. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.75.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.4471914 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.