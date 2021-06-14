Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT at $121.90

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CGEAF stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.54. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

