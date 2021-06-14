Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Price Target at GBX 113.75

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

MARS opened at GBX 89.95 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £594.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.79. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

