Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $284.03

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

