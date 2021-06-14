Analysts Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target at $10.58

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINWF. Desjardins lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PINWF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

