Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Target Price at C$27.90

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. TD Securities reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,687,700.89. Insiders sold a total of 109,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,945 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

