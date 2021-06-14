Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $25.65

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.65.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

