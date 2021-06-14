Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDHF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

ANDHF stock remained flat at $$30.22 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

