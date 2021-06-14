Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises approximately 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. 296,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,492,484. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

