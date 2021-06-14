Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.
NYSE AFT opened at $15.41 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
