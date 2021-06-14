Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.28. 567,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.21. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

