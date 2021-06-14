Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Up 6.8%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47. Approximately 3,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

