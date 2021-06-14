AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.09

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.09 and last traded at $84.09, with a volume of 10470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

