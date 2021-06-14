AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.09

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.09 and last traded at $84.09, with a volume of 10470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
