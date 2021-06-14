Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25. Aravive has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

