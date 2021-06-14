Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 373,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

