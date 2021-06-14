Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.92.
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
