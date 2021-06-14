ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$12.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

ARX stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.88. 3,476,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.36 and a 12-month high of C$10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

