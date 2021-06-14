Argent Trust Co Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

