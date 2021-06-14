Argent Trust Co Makes New $217,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after buying an additional 41,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after buying an additional 212,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,931,000 after buying an additional 212,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $173.07 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

