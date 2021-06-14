Argent Trust Co Makes New $343,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.46 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

